Raymond James Boosts Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Price Target to C$4.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CRTPF stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

