Raymond James Boosts WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Price Target to C$18.75

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$16.75 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WPTIF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

WPTIF stock opened at $17.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns distribution and logistics properties located in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.