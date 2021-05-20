Raymond James Increases Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $14.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

LADR stock opened at $11.43 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 2.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

