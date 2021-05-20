Raymond James Trims Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Target Price to C$1.80

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Questor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QUTIF opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. Questor Technology has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.78.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.