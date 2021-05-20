Raymond James Upgrades Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to “Strong-Buy”

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RXT. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 149,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

