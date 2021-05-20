Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,234 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $49,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $85.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

