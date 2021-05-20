RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.39

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.39 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $603.09 million, a PE ratio of -98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,577,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

