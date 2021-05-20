RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,755,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after buying an additional 263,365 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after buying an additional 226,326 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock opened at $227.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $153.06 and a one year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.