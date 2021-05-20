RDA Financial Network Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RDA Financial Network lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.