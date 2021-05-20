RDA Financial Network Has $2.65 Million Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONEY. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ONEY opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $98.20.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.