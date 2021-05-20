RDA Financial Network Has $476,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $361.82 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.29 and its 200-day moving average is $350.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $358.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

