RDA Financial Network Has $544,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 673.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 35,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $218.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $132.38 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

