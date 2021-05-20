RDA Financial Network Sells 554 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,658,000.

BATS ITB opened at $69.52 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

