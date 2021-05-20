Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Boxlight as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boxlight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boxlight by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.84. Boxlight Co. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

