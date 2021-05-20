Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,184 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEL. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,040 shares of company stock worth $7,792,994. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $75.75 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.93 and a beta of 2.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.