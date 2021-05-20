Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,966,669,000 after acquiring an additional 65,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $224.59 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

