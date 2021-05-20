Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 59,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APM opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aptorum Group Limited has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $14.23.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, particularly infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline through the establishment of drug discovery platforms enable the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

