Redmond Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

