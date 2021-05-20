Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is Harvest Investment Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.89. 3,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

