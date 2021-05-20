Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.24) target price on the stock.

LON:RGL traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 86.20 ($1.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,535. Regional REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The company has a market capitalization of £371.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.50. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

