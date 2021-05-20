Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 345.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

MARK stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $4,539,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,603 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 1st quarter worth $2,041,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Remark by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 817,172 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

