Rentberry Reaches Market Capitalization of $331,063.14 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $331,063.14 and $3,025.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073775 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.34 or 0.01152676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00060027 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.58 or 0.09637502 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

