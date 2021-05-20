Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley Sells 4,387 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

RPTX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.47. The stock had a trading volume of 500,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

