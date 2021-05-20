Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share by the bank on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Republic Bancorp has increased its dividend by 31.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years.

RBCAA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,209. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

