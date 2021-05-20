Request (REQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Request has a market cap of $86.26 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00074895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.08 or 0.01158614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00060004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.12 or 0.09755044 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

