Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $10.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

NYSE:PXD opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 150.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

