Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Barrington Research cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$74.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.75%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

