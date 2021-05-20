Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Griffon (GFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Griffon (NYSE: GFF):

5/6/2021 – Griffon had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Griffon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

5/3/2021 – Griffon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/30/2021 – Griffon had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE GFF traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.35. 1,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,866. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Griffon by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,915,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after acquiring an additional 202,855 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Griffon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 384,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Griffon by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

