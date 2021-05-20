Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Strategic Education (STRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Strategic Education had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Strategic Education had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

5/3/2021 – Strategic Education had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $98.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Strategic Education had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $85.00.

4/30/2021 – Strategic Education was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $103.00.

4/29/2021 – Strategic Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $75.91. 1,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,326. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.81 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

