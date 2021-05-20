Research Analysts Set Expectations for View, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of View in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Cohen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.92) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for View’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

VIEW stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. View has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $87,000.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

