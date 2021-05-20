Reviewing Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) & Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.03 $72.62 million $1.39 19.72 Braemar Hotels & Resorts $487.61 million 0.59 $370,000.00 $1.41 4.28

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Braemar Hotels & Resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Four Corners Property Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Braemar Hotels & Resorts 0 1 2 0 2.67

Four Corners Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.92%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 46.25%. Given Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Braemar Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Braemar Hotels & Resorts -19.42% -17.78% -3.30%

Volatility and Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Braemar Hotels & Resorts on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

