Reviewing Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) & Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY)

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) and Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vonage and Advanced Info Service Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonage -1.99% 9.76% 3.99% Advanced Info Service Public 15.56% 39.86% 7.95%

Risk & Volatility

Vonage has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vonage and Advanced Info Service Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonage 0 4 6 0 2.60 Advanced Info Service Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vonage presently has a consensus target price of $14.39, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vonage is more favorable than Advanced Info Service Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.8% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vonage and Advanced Info Service Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonage $1.19 billion 2.84 -$19.48 million $0.19 70.84 Advanced Info Service Public $5.82 billion 2.77 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Advanced Info Service Public has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. In addition, the company provides procured high-speed broadband Internet services and Vonage-enabled devices. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT system, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides internet data center, and internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

