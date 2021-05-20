Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $894.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $894.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $913.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $23,761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 661,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.