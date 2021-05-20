Rimini Street’s (RMNI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.70.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $6.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $535.47 million, a P/E ratio of -24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,879.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,094 shares of company stock worth $307,746. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rimini Street by 2,121.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rimini Street by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Rimini Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

