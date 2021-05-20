Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $86.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

