Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Shares Down 0.9%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.99 and last traded at $96.76. Approximately 515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average is $86.86.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTNTF)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

