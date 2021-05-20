Robert Luciano Buys 150,000 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$354,150.00 ($252,964.29).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,200.00 ($84,428.57).

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$115,950.00 ($82,821.43).

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Luciano purchased 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$57,925.00 ($41,375.00).

On Friday, April 30th, Robert Luciano purchased 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$115,900.00 ($82,785.71).

On Wednesday, April 28th, Robert Luciano bought 12,237 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of A$28,328.66 ($20,234.75).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 74,706 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of A$174,214.39 ($124,438.85).

On Tuesday, April 20th, Robert Luciano bought 20,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$46,400.00 ($33,142.86).

On Friday, April 16th, Robert Luciano bought 16,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$37,744.00 ($26,960.00).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Robert Luciano acquired 80,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.36 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$188,400.00 ($134,571.43).

On Monday, April 12th, Robert Luciano acquired 50,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.37 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$118,400.00 ($84,571.43).

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

