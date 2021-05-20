Robert W. Baird Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $485.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $430.93.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.95 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.32. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,051,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after purchasing an additional 115,440 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.