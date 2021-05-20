Robert W. Baird Cuts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $35.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.77.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,726,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,828 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9,067.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,394,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 157.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,917,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

