Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,917,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

MGV traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,754. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

