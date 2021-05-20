Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,273.72. 1,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,008. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,379.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,200.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

