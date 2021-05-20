Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,846. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $161.41 and a one year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.