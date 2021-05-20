Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $739,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.2% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.2% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.9% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.25. 54,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,437. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $66.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

