Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 150 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.