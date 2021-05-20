Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.40 million.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $413.74.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.83. 109,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.59. Roku has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total transaction of $11,220,227.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.