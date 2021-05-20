Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $450.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $460.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

ROKU stock opened at $320.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.59.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total transaction of $8,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock valued at $113,422,475. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

