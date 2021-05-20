Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYCEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. 5,189,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,681,636. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

