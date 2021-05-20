Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.30.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.31. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 77.4% during the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 702,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

