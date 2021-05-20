Ross Stores’ (ROST) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.30.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 148.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.31. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $3,278,000. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 77.4% during the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 702,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $84,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after purchasing an additional 454,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 451,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

