Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to $140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RY. Desjardins lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.61.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.77. 14,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,051. The company has a market capitalization of $144.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $58.45 and a 52-week high of $102.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 610.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after purchasing an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 91,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 620,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,954 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

